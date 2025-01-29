Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 6,187 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,958,000 after buying an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $6,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 305.56%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

