Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

