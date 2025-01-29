Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VSGX opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

