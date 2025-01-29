Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,033 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.94.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $354.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.81. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.47 and a 200 day moving average of $274.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

