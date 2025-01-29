Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 175,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.