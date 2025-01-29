Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 175,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

