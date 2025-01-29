Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 422 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $21,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,200,000 after buying an additional 304,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,435,000.

FTLS stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

