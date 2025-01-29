Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,456 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
