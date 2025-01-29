Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

