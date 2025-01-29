Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after buying an additional 73,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after purchasing an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 437.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,814,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.34. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $220.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.