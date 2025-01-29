Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,841.12. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

