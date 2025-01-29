Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $549.62 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

