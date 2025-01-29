Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,919,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,238,000 after buying an additional 791,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,970,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,544,000 after purchasing an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,883,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,676,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,120 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on C. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $82.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

