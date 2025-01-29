Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBUS opened at $109.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

