Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $453,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after acquiring an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ESGV opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

