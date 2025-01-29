Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000.

Shares of RSPN opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $55.27.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

