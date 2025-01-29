Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 630.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 236,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 334.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 39,063 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,999,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

