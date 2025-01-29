Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $519,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

