Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,117,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,808,000 after purchasing an additional 738,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 22,456.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 578,028 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter valued at about $14,185,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 425.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 462,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,132,000 after buying an additional 374,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 248,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IVT shares. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 337.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.2263 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

