Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -7.41%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

