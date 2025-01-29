Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,743,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,468,000 after purchasing an additional 573,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,005,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 866,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 862,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 148,088 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

SA opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.10. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

