Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 386,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $840.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

