Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $605,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 38,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 54,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 71,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

