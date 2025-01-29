Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.