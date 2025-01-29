Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $661,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $240.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $184.15 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
