Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $63.61.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

