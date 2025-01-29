Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,650 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,671 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -237.65 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

