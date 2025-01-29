Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 87,515 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

