Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $399,000 Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,392,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 668,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,072. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. This trade represents a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $323,723. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

