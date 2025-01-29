Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,972 SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

SEIQ stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76.

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

