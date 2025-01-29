Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVC. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 266.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the period.

Shares of FVC stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

