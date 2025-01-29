Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,178.16. The trade was a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

