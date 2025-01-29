Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 19,400 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.