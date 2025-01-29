Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $491.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.53.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

