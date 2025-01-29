Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.43.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $278.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.37 and a 200 day moving average of $283.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

