Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

