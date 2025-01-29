Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 697 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $213.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $202.25 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.85.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

