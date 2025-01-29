Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $418,000 Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the third quarter valued at $4,189,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:ZJUL opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.73.

