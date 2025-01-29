Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $506,000 Position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,816,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,891,000 after purchasing an additional 321,765 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 263,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,051,000.

NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.93. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

