Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

