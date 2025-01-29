Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 165,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 81.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 127,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 105,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 851.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 349.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GMAY stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $37.68.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

