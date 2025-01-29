Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

