General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $216.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.73.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $194.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $207.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day moving average of $175.38. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

