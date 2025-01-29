Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stake Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Global Water Resources worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

GWRS opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

