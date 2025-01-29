Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1 %

LOPE opened at $170.81 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.48 and a twelve month high of $176.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

