GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:DRUP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Price Performance
DRUP stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.32. GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.59.
GraniteShares Nasdaq Select Disruptors ETF Company Profile
