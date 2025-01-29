Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.80 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.54). 2,503,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 1,047,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.55 ($0.54).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.55. The stock has a market cap of £238.58 million, a PE ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, insider John Leggate bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £4,400 ($5,474.68). 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

