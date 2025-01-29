HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $748,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 25.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. The trade was a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,289 shares of company stock worth $3,355,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

