Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Up 23.7% – Here’s What Happened

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 2,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

