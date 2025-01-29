Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
INDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Indivior
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
