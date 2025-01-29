Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.11 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.11 ($0.10). Approximately 7,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 18,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.37 and a beta of -0.41.

Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Induction Healthcare Group had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Induction Healthcare Group PLC will post 0.348675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

